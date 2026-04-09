Rodríguez beats McLean in WBC rematch, Diamondbacks beat Mets, 7-1

Eduardo Rodríguez outdueled Nolan McLean in a rematch of the World Baseball Classic final on Thursday night, leading the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 7-1 win over the New York Mets.

Rodríguez threw his final pitch down 1-0 before the Diamondbacks scored four runs in the seventh off McLean (0-1) and Luke Weaver. Gabriel Moreno greeted Weaver with a pinch-hit RBI double before Jose Fernandez beat Mark Vientos' throw home on Alek Thomas' grounder to first.

Tim Tawa hit a sacrifice fly and Jorge Barrosa followed with a run-scoring triple.

Moreno and Adrian Del Castillo added RBI doubles in the eighth.

Rodriguez (1-0) gave up five hits — including Luis Robert Jr.'s first-inning homer, the first earned run allowed this season by the left-hander — and struck out three in six innings.

McLean was charged with two runs on three hits and struck out eight in 6 1/3 innings.

Rodriguez tossed four scoreless innings and McLean surrendered two runs in 4 2/3 innings on March 17, when Venezuela won the WBC by edging Team USA, 3-2.

Diamondbacks right fielder Corbin Carroll didn't play because of a sore left hip flexor suffered while running out a triple in Wednesday's 7-2 win.

The temperature at McLean's first pitch was 44 degrees. The first two games of the series were moved up three hours to 4:10 PM due to the cold.

Up next

The Diamondbacks continue their nine-game east coast swing Friday, when RHP Michael Soroka (2-0, 0.90 ERA) starts against Jesús Luzardo (1-1, 4.97 ERA) and the Philadelphia Phillies.

RHP Clay Holmes (2-0, 1.42 ERA) starts for the Mets, who welcome RHP J.T. Ginn (0-0, 5.14 ERA) and the Athletics for a three-game series.