Juan Soto launches 2 home runs, but Mets drop game and series to Diamondbacks

Juan Soto hit his first two home runs at Citi Field as a member of the Mets on Thursday afternoon, but the Arizona Diamondbacks earned a 4-2 win to hand New York a rare home series loss.

The Diamondbacks won the final two games of the three-game series -- the first time the Mets have lost back-to-back contests at Citi Field since July 27-28, when they fell to the Atlanta Braves.

New York, which is 13-3 at Citi Field this season, had its franchise-record streak of 10 straight home series wins snapped.

Zac Gallen (2-4) allowed only two hits over six innings. He didn't allow a runner past first base until Soto's opposite field 391-foot blast with one out in the sixth.

Soto then hit a 399-foot shot to almost the same area of left-centerfield off Kevin Ginkel in the eighth.

Soto entered Thursday batting .241 with four doubles, 10 walks and eight strikeouts in his first 15 home games since signing a 15-year deal worth $765 million last December. He had 12 homers in 35 games at Citi Field as a visiting player.

Ginkel wriggled out of a second-and-third jam in the eighth before Shelby Miller recorded his first save with a 1-2-3 ninth.

Geraldo Perdomo and Tim Tawa each homered for the Diamondbacks, who also received RBIs from Alek Thomas and Eugenio Suárez.

Mets starter Kodai Senga (3-2) gave up one run over four innings.

KEY MOMENT

Ginkel struck out Mark Vientos and Brandon Nimmo to strand two and preserve a 3-2 lead in the eighth.

KEY STAT

The Mets hadn't lost a series at home since Aug. 13-15, when the then-Oakland Athletics took two of three.

UP NEXT

RHP Merrill Kelly (3-1, 4.41 ERA) starts for the Diamondbacks against the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday, when Mets RHP Clay Holmes (3-1, 2.64) takes the mound against the St. Louis Cardinals.