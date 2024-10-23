New York Liberty's WNBA championship is motivating NYU and Columbia players to continue their excellence on the court

NEW YORK -- The excitement stemming from the New York Liberty's first WNBA championship is being felt citywide, but there's a special group of young women who are feeling especially energized -- the college athletes who play in the same city.

They shared the meaning behind it with CBS News New York on Wednesday.

Sunday night was a milestone moment for women's basketball and being at Barclays Center to watch it unfold was unforgettable for members of NYU's women's basketball team, which won the NCAA Division III national championship back in March.

"The craziest, most intense live basketball game I've ever seen," NYU player Caitlin Kenney said.

"Just knowing the Liberty came from playing in Westchester to playing in a packed Barclays Center, 18,000 fans was incredible," player Alexia Mousouroulis said.

The Liberty's crowning achievement was inspiring to NYU players who went an astonishing 31-0 on their way to the national title.

"Just to see a New York team, including ourselves last year, get recognized and celebrated is just so amazing. I hope we keep it up and continue to do so," Mousouroulis said.

The collegiate players said to see how much the Liberty have changed the women's game is all the momentum they need to keep their momentum going next season.

"Insane to see how much it has changed and I can only imagine what its gonna look like down the path," Kate Peek said.

"It gives me so much confidence going into the season. Obviously, were winning in New York. We want to keep the win in New York," Serenity McNair added.

Columbia University hoopsters also feel motivated

Those same sentiments were echoed by the team at Columbia University, which is coming off its first NCAA Division I tournament berth last season.

"We definitely use it as inspiration. The WNBA season, there's a lot of ups and downs. They face a ton of adversary and it's similar to what we go through, especially in our season," Cecelia Collins said.

All the players that CBS News New York spoke with agreed that watching players they look up to own the court -- and on Thursday the Canyon of Heroes for the victory parade -- is a win for women's sports.

"It's just a good way to show women sports is definitely important and we deserve to be watched and we deserve to be recognized," Columbia's Perri Page said.

Columbia has its first game on Nov. 4 at Providence. NYU opens on Nov. 8 at home against MIT.

Many of the players said they are hoping to make it to Thursday's parade to cheer on the team.