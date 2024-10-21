The New York Liberty ticker-tape parade in NYC is set. Here are the details.

NEW YORK -- The New York Liberty's first WNBA championship will be celebrated in style with a ticker-tape parade up the Canyon of Heroes in New York City.

The Liberty's parade will start at 10 a.m. in Lower Manhattan on Thursday, Oct. 24, Mayor Eric Adams announced on X.

In addition to the parade, the mayor's office said City Hall and these municipal buildings will be lit in seafoam green, matching the Liberty's colors, in celebration Monday night:

Brooklyn Borough Hall

The David N. Dinkins Manhattan Municipal Building in Manhattan

Queens Borough Hall

Staten Island Borough Hall

Sabally helps Liberty beat Lynx for WNBA title

The Liberty defeated the Minnesota Lynx 67-62 in a thrilling overtime Game 5 to clinch the WNBA Finals at Barclays Center on Sunday. It's New York's first championship in six WNBA Finals appearances since the league's inaugural 1997 season.

"That's what I've been working for all my career, moments like these, and to be able to come in here and do this in a Game 5, at home, just means the world," Liberty center Nyara Sabally said.

Sabally scored 13 points off the bench for New York in the biggest game of the season, including a key steal and fast-break layup in overtime.

"I think it's amazing right now, especially now that WNBA is expanding. So it's showing that there's much more opportunity for our women that they could achieve their goals as well," Liberty fan Connie Gonzalez said.

"I got two daughters myself that I love for sure. And so this gives them an excitement about the game. My daughter's always texting me about it," said Henry Hall, another fan.

The Liberty's 2024 title is New York City's first professional basketball championship since the Knicks won the 1973 NBA Finals.