Watch CBS News
Sports

NYU women beat Smith 51-41 to win program's 2nd NCAA D-III basketball championship

/ AP

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Morgan Morrison scored 14 points and grabbed nine rebounds, Belle Pellecchia added 12 points and NYU beat Smith 51-41 Saturday night to win the program's second NCAA Division III national championship and first since 1997.

Megan Bauman scored six — including 4 of 4 from the free-throw line the final seconds — of her 10 points in the fourth quarter and Natalie Bruns added nine points, nine rebounds and five blocks for NYU (31-0). The Violets are undefeated since they lost to Transylvania, the eventual national champions, in the Elite 8 last season and went into the title game with an average margin of victory of plus-26.7.

Smith (30-4) had its 16-game win streak snapped.

Pellecchia scored six points as NYU jumped to an 8-0 lead about 4 minutes into the game and the Pioneers never led. Smith twice cut its deficit to two points — at 17-15 early in the second quarter and 23-21 going into halftime — but got no closer.

Sofia Rosa scored 19 points on 9-of-18 shooting and grabbed 10 rebounds before she fouled out with about 2 minutes to play for Smith. Jessie Ruffner added 10 points on 5-of-16 shooting. Ruffner and Ally Yamada, who made 3 of 11 from the field and finished with eight points, went into the game averaging a combined 29 points on 51% shooting this season.

The Pioneers lost to Transylvania in the Final Four last season, ending the program's deepest run in the NCAA Tournament, and then lost three starters to graduation: Kateyln Pickunka, Dashelle Gleissner, and Morrison, the 2023 Division III Player of the Year, who transferred to NYU as a graduated student in the offseason.

First published on March 17, 2024 / 2:16 PM EDT

© 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.