Knicks championship merch flies off shelves at MSG, NBA stores in NYC

New York City was still rocking on Sunday, just hours after the Knicks completed one of the greatest championship runs the Tri-State Area has ever seen.

Fans were continuing to gear up for a week of celebrations that will culminate with a ticker-tape parade down the famed Canyon of Heroes in Manhattan on Thursday morning.

Mad dash for championship merch at NYC stores

The line to get into the Knicks Team Store at MSG store was surreal, considering the lack of sleep many Knicks fans got Saturday night after the team's historic NBA Finals Game 5 win over the San Antonio Spurs. The adrenaline was clearly still pumping throughout the city as the masses celebrated a feat 53 years in the making.

It was just a mere preview of the excitement and celebrations set to take place this week. The Big Apple is now preparing for what will be a massive victory parade.

"I need that championship shirt and the hat so I can go to my family members who are not Knicks fans' houses this morning, right now, to rub it in their face," one giddy fan said.

Fans lined up early on June 14, 2026, outside the Knicks Team Store at MSG and the NBA Store on Fifth Avenue to buy Knicks NBA championship merchandise. CBS News New York

While everyone had their own personal agenda, the common thread outside the store on Sunday was hometown pride.

"I was born in 1973, so I've never seen a championship. So this is amazing," one fan said.

Amazing would be one way to put it. Saturday night's win sent fans at watch parties across the city over the moon and into the streets.

As a result, anything orange and blue is in high demand citywide. At the NBA Store on Fifth Avenue, Knicks merch flew off the shelves.

"To experience it with my kids ... that's what I told them. They made history. It's amazing," lifelong fan Lissette Acuna said.

Knicks celebrate on the plane

As the Knicks were about to take off from San Antonio for Westchester County Airport early Sunday morning, they were heard celebrating on the plane on air traffic controller audio.

"Tell those guys congratulations, enjoy the moment," a controller says.

"They're enjoying it back there. You probably can hear it. They're having a good time. We'll pass it on," a pilot says.