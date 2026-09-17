MSG Sports admits Knicks tickets pricing mistake, pauses sales

Knicks fans were greeted with 2026-27 ticket price sticker shock earlier this week, only to have Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. later admit a mistake was made and say that things aren't as bad as they seem.

Individual game tickets for the defending NBA champions went on sale on Wednesday, and in many cases even the prices for seats in the far reaches of the upper levels of the Garden were jacked up considerably.

That set off panic among some fans on social media who were looking forward to, among other games, the ring ceremony and banner-raising ceremony on Oct. 5 prior to the season opener against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. put out a statement Thursday saying prices are going up but nowhere near as high as first thought, adding it has paused ticket sales "due to a mistake in our pricing."

It went on to say prices are being rolled back to what they were last season, "plus an average increase of 12%." That hike is the same as for season ticket holders.

"We will restart sales with new prices shortly, and anyone who already purchased individual tickets will be refunded the difference. Our intention was never to overcharge our loyal fans, and we thank everyone for their support of the Knicks and their patience as we get this right," the statement said.

Knicks are loaded for a run at a repeat

The Knicks are coming off their first league title since 1973, and are equipped to defend their championship as the team is coming back largely intact.

Barring something unforeseen, the Knicks will take the court on opening night with the same starting five that spearheaded 53 wins during the 2025-26 regular season before a remarkable 16-3 record in the playoffs: NBA Finals MVP Jalen Brunson at point guard, Mikal Bridges at shooting guard, Josh Hart at small forward, OG Anunoby at power forward, and Karl-Anthony Towns at center.

New York's only major personnel loss was backup center Mitchell Robinson, who left via free agency on a three-year, $47.4 million contract with the Boston Celtics. The Knicks quickly pivoted to veteran Andre Drummond, signing him to a one-year, $3.9 million deal in July.

The Knicks should once again have a very strong bench, as they return veteran guard Miles McBride and resigned guards Landry Shamet, Jose Alvarado, and Jordan Clarkson.