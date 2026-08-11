Sixers schedule includes matchup against Knicks on NBA's opening night, LeBron faces Lakers on Christmas Day

The Philadelphia 76ers' schedule includes some primetime spotlight this season after big acquisitions of LeBron James and Jaylen Brown.

The NBA on Tuesday morning announced a few sneak peeks at the 2026 season schedule, and the Sixers play a major part.

The Sixers tip off against the defending champion New York Knicks on the first day of the regular season, Tuesday, Oct. 20. This game is happening at 7 p.m. at Madison Square Garden.

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On Oct. 22, James and Brown are expected to make their home debuts at Xfinity Mobile Arena against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Then on Christmas Day, the Sixers get away from the chill in Philly — they'll be out in Los Angeles as James returns to face his former team, the Lakers, at 5 p.m.

The full schedule will be released on Thursday, Aug. 13 at 3 p.m.