Watch CBS News
Sports

Sixers schedule includes matchup against Knicks on NBA's opening night, LeBron faces Lakers on Christmas Day

By
Joe Brandt
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.
Read Full Bio
Joe Brandt

/ CBS Philadelphia

Add CBS News on Google

The Philadelphia 76ers' schedule includes some primetime spotlight this season after big acquisitions of LeBron James and Jaylen Brown.

The NBA on Tuesday morning announced a few sneak peeks at the 2026 season schedule, and the Sixers play a major part.

The Sixers tip off against the defending champion New York Knicks on the first day of the regular season, Tuesday, Oct. 20. This game is happening at 7 p.m. at Madison Square Garden.

jaylen-brown-and-lebron-james-philadelphia-76ers.jpg
Getty Images/CBS News Philadelphia

On Oct. 22, James and Brown are expected to make their home debuts at Xfinity Mobile Arena against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Then on Christmas Day, the Sixers get away from the chill in Philly — they'll be out in Los Angeles as James returns to face his former team, the Lakers, at 5 p.m.

The full schedule will be released on Thursday, Aug. 13 at 3 p.m.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue