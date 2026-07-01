Mitchell Robinson reportedly signs with Boston Celtics after winning championship with Knicks

Free agent NBA center Mitchell Robinson has reportedly signed with the Boston Celtics, fresh off winning a championship with the New York Knicks.

ESPN's Shams Charania reported Wednesday that the three-year deal is worth $47.4 million.

Robinson recorded 10 rebounds to help the Knicks close out the San Antonio Spurs in Game 5 of the NBA Finals. He averaged 8.8 rebounds per game in the regular season, which was the 13th best overall, while averaging 5.7 points per game.

The 28-year-old has been with New York his entire professional career.

Boston Celtics offseason

It's been an intriguing offseason for the Celtics after their first-round collapse against the Philadelphia 76ers. They reportedly pursued superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, but he was traded to the Miami Heat instead.

There have also been questions about Jaylen Brown's future in Boston. The 2024 NBA Finals MVP who has three seasons and $182 million left on his supermax deal was reportedly offered as part of a potential trade for Antetokounmpo.

"Jaylen Brown is a big part of us. I don't want to predict the future. I look at it as this is our team," Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens said recently.

Celtics reportedly sign Mike Conley Jr.

Charnaria also reported that free agent guard Mike Conley Jr. is signing with Boston on a one-year deal. The 38-year-old played for the Minnesota Timberwolves last year and is preparing to enter his 20th NBA season.