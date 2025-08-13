Sauce Gardner dealing with sore calf, status for Jets' preseason game against Giants up in the air

New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner sat out the team's joint practice with the Giants on Wednesday because of a sore calf.

Gardner participated in practice Tuesday at the Jets' facility in Florham Park but wasn't spotted during the teams' session at the Giants' facility Wednesday.

"Sauce wasn't out (there) today," coach Aaron Glenn said after practice. "He had some calf soreness. We'll continue to evaluate him and see exactly where he's at."

Jets expect big things from Gardner in 2025

Gardner has been one of the Jets' best players since being drafted fourth overall out of Cincinnati in 2022. He was the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year and was an All-Pro selection in his first two NFL seasons. The 24-year-old Gardner had a slightly off season, by his standards, last year but is still considered one of the league's elite cornerbacks.

Gardner signed a four-year, $120.4 million extension through the 2030 season, making him the NFL's highest-paid player at his position. He also is the focal point of a new-look secondary for the Jets, who have Gardner and free-agent signing Brandon Stephens at cornerback, with Michael Carter as the nickelback and free-agent signing Andre Cisco and Tony Adams at safety.

The Jets don't have another full practice before their preseason game against the Giants on Saturday night. Glenn declined to say whether he would play his starters in that game -- "The plan is the plan," is all he would divulge -- so it's unclear if Gardner would participate even if healthy.

Typically, teams play their starters for a quarter or a half in the second game, using it as a warmup for the regular season while backups typically play the final preseason game.

QB Brady Cook returns to practice

Rookie quarterback Brady Cook, an undrafted free agent out of Missouri, was back on the field after leaving practice Tuesday with an ankle injury after someone stepped on his foot. He didn't participate in team drills.

"Held him out, but I anticipate him playing this week," Glenn said. "So that's good."

Cook is one of just three healthy quarterbacks on the Jets' roster, with starter Justin Fields and Adrian Martinez. Glenn announced Tuesday that veteran backup Tyrod Taylor had arthroscopic knee surgery and wouldn't play the rest of the preseason.