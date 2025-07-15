Jets make Sauce Gardner the NFL's highest-paid cornerback with a $120.4M extension, AP source says

The New York Jets are making Sauce Gardner the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL.

The Jets and Gardner agreed on a four-year, $120.4 million extension through the 2030 season, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the agreement had not been announced.

Gardner took to social media to report "THE DEAL IS DONE" and thank his agents for making that happen.

"This only the beginning," Gardner posted. "I appreciate the Jets organization for believing in me, my teammates for the blood, sweat (and) tears we put in."

The contract paying the two-time All-Pro an average of $30.1 million a year comes a day after the Jets agreed to a lucrative extension with top wide receiver Garrett Wilson. That deal with Wilson is worth $130 million, as the organization locked up two foundational players for the long-term future.

Jets hoping for a turnaround under new GM, coach

Gardner, who turns 25 before Week 1, was the No. 4 pick in the 2022 draft out of Cincinnati. He established himself as one of the league's top cornerbacks during his first two professional seasons, including being selected the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year.

After a down year by his standards, he is out to prove naysayers wrong, saying he has always felt like an underdog. Gardner opted to participate in mandatory minicamp rather than hold out to try to push for a new deal.

After recently declining to say whether he wanted to be the richest player at the position, Gardner now has that distinction.

"Man, I just wanted to show my teammates, show the coaches how much I'm bought into this," Gardner said. "I want to win. I want to change the organization. I want to be a part of changing the organization."

The Jets have the longest active playoff drought in the NFL, dating to a trip to the AFC championship game in the 2010 season. The organization hopes the new regime of general manager Darren Mougey and coach Aaron Glenn — himself a three-time Pro Bowl cornerback in his playing days — can lead a successful turnaround.