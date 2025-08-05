Jets alums from the 1990s show up at camp, say Aaron Glenn has team going in right direction

Jets players from the 1990s show up at camp to assess how this season's squad is shaping up

As the Jets get ready to play their first preseason game this weekend against the Green Bay Packers, first-time head coach Aaron Glenn says there are marks he wants the team to meet ahead of the season.

On Tuesday, he got some winning backup from former teammates who know what it takes to succeed.

Jets alums from the 1990s came out to support Glenn and get a feel for the direction the team is heading in before the start of the season.

It appears they liked what they saw.

"They know exactly what it is to be a Jet"

Former Jets cornerback Ray Mickens, Glenn's partner in the secondary for much of his eight seasons in green and white, said he remembers his former teammate's journey from player to scout to, finally, his dream job, head coach.

"It's always good to see those guys. I want those guys to be part of what we're trying to build. They've been there. They know exactly what it is to be a Jet. There's a number of things that go into playing for this team and those guys know what it is. We're teaching our guys what it is. [The alums] have been through it. It's like déjà vu," Glenn said.

Mickens said Glenn's rise from NFL player to head coach has been a testament to his dedication.

"What it took to get there, you don't know if everybody is willing to do it. What I saw from him is someone who was willing to do anything that it took to become a head coach, and that's what gives me goosebumps," Mickens said.

Glenn has seen both hard times and a winning culture with the Jets. Former offensive tackle Jason Fabini said he believes that will set him apart.

"He's a brother, man," Fabini said of Glenn. "We played together. We've been through a lot, and to see him succeed is awesome. He knows New York and he knows what it takes to win here, and if he wins here what's gonna happen. It's awesome. Us former players want to see the team win."

Aaron Glenn's passion is unrivaled, Kevin Mawae says

Kevin Mawae, a Hall of Famer center who played for the Jets, Seattle Seahawks and Tennessee Titans, said he's seen quite a progression from Glenn the player to Glenn the head coach.

"It's neat to see the growth and the maturity of where he's at, but also the passion that he has for this organization," Mawae said. "It's one thing to be a coach somewhere else but it's another thing to coach your franchise that drafted you and brought you into this business, and wanting to turn it around."

Mawae said there's a palpable buzz about the path the Jets are on. He said there will be bumps in the road along the way, but under Glenn's leadership the team should be able to handle adversity.

"There's a pride that we had when we went to the AFC championship game when they went 1-15 and 2-14 the two previous years, especially as a drafted guy for him. Then to have the success playing together five years, it feels like we're heading in that direction again and we're exited about what lies ahead."

As far as how practice went at camp on Tuesday, Glenn said the defense won the day. It was a mixed bag for quarterback Justin Fields, who at times showed great field vision and deep-pass ability.

The hope is the team continues to gel before Week 1 of the regular season.