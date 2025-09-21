Jets' stellar 4th-quarter comeback ends in heartbreak on Buccaneers' last-second field goal

Baker Mayfield led Tampa Bay to another thrilling finish, Chase McLaughlin kicked a 36-yard field goal as time expired and the Buccaneers rallied for a 29-27 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday for their best start in 20 years.

The Buccaneers (3-0) overcame a late surge by the Jets (0-3), who erased a 17-point deficit in the fourth quarter to take the lead before Mayfield orchestrated a scoring drive in the closing minutes for the third straight week.

Mayfield, who was 19 of 29 for 233 yards and one touchdown, set up McLaughlin's fifth field goal of the game with a 33-yard scramble and completions of 28 yards to Emeka Egbuka and 20 to Sterling Shepard.

McLaughlin's winning kick came less than two minutes after Will McDonald blocked his 43-yard attempt and returned it 50 yards for a touchdown to put the Jets ahead 27-26 with 1:49 remaining.

McLaughlin also made field goals of 54, 33, 28 and 55 yards, and Mike Evans had a 5-yard TD catch before leaving with a hamstring injury. The defense did its part, too, with Jamel Dean returning an interception of Tyrod Taylor in the first half 55 yards for a TD. Antoine Winfield Jr. forced a fumble with one of the team's four sacks.

Taylor started in place of the injured Justin Fields, who sat out with a concussion, and rallied New York with TD passes of 11 yards to Garrett Wilson and 4 to Allen Lazard.

With the Bucs clinging to a 26-20 lead and looking to put the game out of reach, McDonald leaped over the middle of Tampa Bay's line to block McLaughlin's potential clinching kick and chased down the loose ball and continued to the end zone.

Tampa Bay is unbeaten through three games for only the fifth time in the franchise's 50-season history. The team wore its original white creamsicle uniforms in the home opener and welcomed more than 100 former Buccaneers, including Steve Spurrier and Hall of Famers Derrick Brooks, Warren Sapp and Ronde Barber, back to Raymond James Stadium.

The Jets, meanwhile, have started 0-3 for the third time in the past six years and are still looking for their first victory under rookie coach Aaron Glenn, who joined Robert Saleh (2021), Adam Gase (2019) and Lou Holtz (1976) as the only coaches to begin their tenures with the Jets 0-3.

New York's offense sputtered after Nick Folk kicked field goals of 38 and 42 yards on its first two possessions. The Bucs countered with a field goal and Mayfield's 5-yard scoring pass to Evans before forcing a pair of turnovers by Taylor to begin to break the game open in the closing minutes of the first half.

Taylor was 26 of 36 for 197 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Wilson finished with 10 receptions for 84 yards.

INJURIES

Jets: CB Sauce Gardner left in the second half to be evaluated for a head injury. ... LB Quincy Williams injured a shoulder in the first half and didn't return.

Buccaneers: DL Logan Hall (groin) left in the second quarter. ... S Christian Izien (quad) sat out the second half.

UP NEXT

Jets: Return to Florida to face the winless Miami Dolphins next Monday night.

Buccaneers: Host the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.