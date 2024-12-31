Video shows man pushed in front of train at New York City subway station

NEW YORK — A man was critically injured Tuesday after police say someone pushed him in front of a train at a Manhattan subway station.

It happened at the 18th Street subway station in Chelsea. The disturbing incident was captured on video.

Police say they have taken a person of interest, a 23-year-old man, into custody.

Surveillance video captures random subway shove attack in Chelsea

Surveillance video obtained by CBS News New York shows the victim standing on the platform when another man in a blue hooded jacket comes in from the left side of the screen. He then goes out of view for a moment, then comes back from the right side of the screen. With no apparent warning, he then pushes the other man just as a train pulls in.

One witness told CBS News New York the victim was pushed right in front of the moving train.

"Right at the last second, right in front of the train. Just shoved right up in front of the train," the witness said. "The older man who was pushed just walked slowly to the platform, perfect timing. The other man who pushed him was walking slowly towards him and shoved him, the last second."

The witness said after the push, she left the station so she could call 911.

The downtown side of the 18th Street subway station at Seventh Avenue was closed, so the train could be kept at the station while investigators interviewed the train's operator.

Service has since been restored.

The victim, who police say sustained a skull fracture from the fall, remains in critical condition at Bellevue Hospital.