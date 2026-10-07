Kathy Hochul up 11 points on challenger Bruce Blakeman in New York governor's race, new poll says

With the clock ticking down to Election Day on Nov. 3, a new poll in the New York governor's race has Gov. Kathy Hochul with a double-digit lead over Republican challenger Bruce Blakeman.

According to a Marist Poll conducted between Thursday and Sunday, Hochul leads Blakeman, the Nassau County executive, 53-42% among registered voters.

The poll follows surveys two weeks ago by the Siena Poll and Quinnipiac Poll that had Hochul leading by nine and 19 points, respectively.

"It's a validation of their support for me, but also the policies that we focused on for five straight years, which is making New York more affordable and standing up for our residents against these ongoing assaults from the Trump administration," Hochul said.

The governor, who has used the powers of incumbency to highlight her achievements, was in New York City on Wednesday touting the success of a pilot program that installed fare evasion doors in 20 subway stations, leading to what she said was a 35% drop in riders skipping out on paying.

"Now, based on the results in this pilot, already we know that this will save ratepayers, taxpayers nearly $100 million per year that otherwise was stolen in fares," Hochul said.

The good news for subway riders is that 70 more stations will get the doors by the end of next year and the MTA will keep going until all 472 stations are outfitted.

Over in Queens, Blakeman was undaunted by the polls as he campaigned on Roosevelt Avenue, an area that has been beset by what he says is brazen shoplifting and unchecked prostitution.

"We have seen the growth of gangs like Tren de Aragua, the 18th Street Gang, MS-13, and the Triads," Blakeman said. "These people are preying on our communities, and Kathy Hochul is responsible. Cashless bail, Raise the Age, the HALT Act."

Blakeman then walked into the businesses along Roosevelt and promised change if he is elected governor.

"Some residents stay away from shopping from Roosevelt Avenue out of fear. I do not know what the governor or the mayor is doing, but it's clearly not working. As a woman, I can say none of us feel safe. Many women are victims just walking down the streets, trying to get home or going to the bodega," one New Yorker said.

Blakeman is hoping that an appearance with President Trump in Syracuse on Friday will help his campaign, despite the fact that the president's job approval rating in the Marist Poll is underwater -- 38% of New Yorkers say they approve of the job he is doing, while 60% disapprove.