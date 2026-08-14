President Trump appearing with Bruce Blakeman in Nassau County to talk crime

President Trump is headed to Long Island Friday to appear alongside Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, whom he has endorsed for governor.

Mr. Trump will deliver remarks at the new Nassau County Police Academy in Garden City. According to the White House, he is expected to highlight violent crime reduction and is set to release new FBI crime statistics showing the decrease. We are told the president will be joined by Attorney General Todd Blanche and FBI Director Kash Patel.

The president is looking to boost Republicans in battleground races ahead of the November midterms, but his critics are saying his presence may do more harm than good, as his ratings show lagging approval. In addition, experts point out he is facing a deeply unpopular war in Iran with no end in sight.

For security reasons, officials haven't given out the exact street closures in the area, but if you live in Garden City, Mineola, Uniondale and the surrounding area, you can expect plenty of blockades and heavy traffic. Officials are urging people in the area to avoid unnecessary travel between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

"We have a tremendous amount of police presence. We are working very closely with the Secret Service to make sure that this is a safe event for everybody, not just the president, but all those who are attending and everybody who lives or works in the surrounding area," Blakeman said ahead of the event.

Meanwhile, Gov. Kathy Hochul's running mate Adrienne Adams will join Nassau Democrats in protest against Mr. Trump and Blakeman in Uniondale Friday morning, ahead of the president's visit.