New York's top leaders brainstorm AI policy recommendations

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul held a meeting Tuesday about artificial intelligence's impact on the state.

The state's top leaders – including execs from Chobani, IBM and JPMorganChase – are brainstorming AI policy recommendations they will make to the governor by the end of the year.

"Where there's opportunities to grow jobs, how we help people who may be displaced and make sure that they can upskill," said Tom Perez, former U.S. labor secretary and co-chair of the state's FutureWorks Commission.

He said the members and the governor also discussed the best ways to train workers whose businesses adopt AI technology.

At Hakkibutz, a coworking space for startups in Chelsea, the CEO of the cybersecurity company Zafran Security says AI is helping with hiring and training new employees.

"There are people that, they didn't have a cybersecurity background at all, and AI actually enabled them to come and do these first steps," said Sanaz Yashar, Zafran Security co-founder and CEO.

A policy expert told the governor 1 in 9 jobs in the state is a back office or clerical job, and those are the ones most at risk.

"It's the entry-level jobs that are disappearing, absolutely disappearing. The administrative jobs, the entry level legal assistance, the claims adjuster at insurance companies," Hochul said.

"Universities are not adapting as quickly as needed to the new age of AI," Klyro CEO and co-founder Dave Begun said. "It's up to us to train the new workforce."

Hochul's task force meeting comes on the same day President Trump met with AI executives at the White House, and said the industry needs "tremendous self-regulation." He said they signed an agreement that was "morally binding."

"Just in the last few days, we've learned that there may be thousands more occurrences of AI agents going rogue," Hochul said.

New legislation will require large frontier AI developers to register with New York state in November, and by January, they'll have to publish safety protocols.