Jaxson Dart's necklace shines at every Giants game. Here's why the rookie QB wears it.

Jaxson Dart's necklace sparkles during every New York Giants game, but it's not just about fashion.

It's the rookie quarterback's good luck charm and holds a deeper meaning when he takes the field.

"I haven't missed a game with it"

Dart, one of New York's two first-round picks in 2025, puts on the chain of studded hearts before every game and all the chaos that ensues in the NFL.

"I haven't missed a game with it. I make sure it's one of the first things that I pack," Dart said.

The special piece of armor did not come from a jeweler. It came from family.

Jaxson Dart #6 of the New York Giants looks on from the sideline during the national anthem prior to an NFL game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on October 26, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Perry Knotts / Getty Images

"I remember I was walking out the door, and I was just grabbing my headphones, whatever it may be on the table, and I saw this necklace," he said. "I looked at it and I was like, dang, I like that necklace. I asked my mom, I said, 'Whose is it?' And she's like it's your sister's."

Dart first wore the necklace in a college bowl game and threw four touchdowns that day. He brings it out on game days ever since.

"It started out because I felt like it looked cool, you know, during the games. And that was kind of a swag piece that I'd put together each game day," he said. "It's a good luck charm for sure. But at the same time, it's a cool thing between me and my sister."

"Spreading joy and love to all"

Through all the hits Dart takes and the celebrations he earns, the necklace is there to feel it all.

"I try to do my best to adjust it if it's kind of messed up when I come back on the sideline," Dart said. "It's definitely held its own because I've taken a lot of hits."

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart wears a necklace with hearts during the NFL football team's rookie minicamp, Friday, May 9, 2025, in East Rutherford, N.J. Angelina Katsanis / AP

Even though the studded hearts are not real diamonds, they're just as tough.

"It's definitely very valuable to me, because like I said, it's a relationship thing between me and my sister," Dart said. "I've kind of thought of it as a deeper meaning to love all that you're around ... a special reminder that we live in a world where maybe not everybody agrees with everybody's opinion. I think that's kind of the beauty of our identity as people. But at the same time, I think it's important to share love and bring people together. So that's just kind of like the emoji of a heart, bringing people together and kind of spreading joy and love to all."

In a league full of flash, Dart shows us how the most meaningful things are not bought. They're brought, from home.