Giants, Eagles go head-to-head in NFC Divisional Round

PHILADELPHIA -- The Giants continue their playoff run Saturday in Philadelphia, where Big Blue will take on the Eagles in the NFC Divisional Round.
Tonight's game is adding fuel to what's already one of the NFL's greatest rivalries. Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m.
The Giants took a short, 90-minute bus ride down I-95 and settled into their hotel rooms Friday ahead of the game.
New York has lost nine straight games in Philadelphia, but they're hoping for a different outcome with everything on the line this time.
"We're getting ready to play a game. It's obviously the biggest game of the year, and they've had a good attitude, they've prepared well. It's been consistent," said Giants head coach Brian Daboll.
Players said they won't be phased by Eagles fans berating them.
"Everybody looks at it in a different way. I don't really tune it out, I just make it my own noise. When I hear crowd noise, I don't see it as, like, that's the opponent's crowd. It's a crowd cheering at the end of the day," said Giants defensive lineman Leonard Williams.
Phil and Michelle Shank, who married in 2019, will be among those cheering, but on opposite sides. Phil is a life-long Eagles fan. Michelle is all about the Giants.
"They're usually kind of quiet with just some looks being shot back and forth when the other team gets the upside. We try to keep it even keeled. Plus as you know, Philadelphia fans are historically very calm and laid back " said Phil Shank.
The Giants and Eagles have gone head-to-head in the playoffs four other times. Each team has won twice.