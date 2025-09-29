Malik Nabers suffers season-ending ACL injury in Giants win vs. LA Chargers, reports say

New York Giants star wide receiver Malik Nabers suffered a season-ending knee injury in Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers, according to multiple reports.

The Giants' Pro-Bowl receiver was diagnosed with a torn ACL after getting an MRI at the Hospital for Special Surgery, NFL insider Ian Rapoport said Monday. ESPN's Adam Schefter also confirmed the injury, citing a source.

Nabers went down and grabbed his right leg with about six minutes remaining in the 2nd quarter of the Week 4 game at MetLife Stadium before he was carted off the field to the locker room.

Coach Brian Daboll said he did not have an update on Nabers' injury after the game, the Giants' first win of the season, a 21-18 victory over Los Angeles in quarterback Jaxson Dart's first NFL start.

But it appears the team's worst fears were realized.

New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) is driven off the field by medical personnel after an injury during the second quarter of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, in East Rutherford, N.J. Yuki Iwamura / AP

"Unfortunately this is a business of injury," Daboll told reporters after the game. "I feel terrible for Malik's injury. We'll see where it's at."

"Obviously, prayers to him," Dart said. "I don't think we know exactly what happened, so he's going to be one of my first phone calls to check on him ... Malik's one of one. So when you have a guy like that on the field, you have all the confidence in the world that he can just be a dominant game-changer."

Nabers had two catches for 20 yards in Sunday's game before the injury. He recorded 271 yards and scored two touchdowns through the first four games of the season.

New York drafted him with the 6th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. He caught a franchise-record 109 passes, amassing 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns during his rookie season.

The Giants (1-3) face the New Orleans Saints (0-4) next in Week 5.