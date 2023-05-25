New York lifting COVID vaccine mandate for health care workers

NEW YORK -- New York is ending its COVID vaccine mandate for health care workers.

The state's Department of Health says the change is "due to the changing landscape of the COVID-19 pandemic."

"Due to the changing landscape of the COVID-19 pandemic and evolving vaccine recommendations, the New York State Department of Health has begun the process of repealing the COVID-19 vaccine requirement for workers at regulated health care facilities. Throughout the public health emergency, this vaccine requirement served as a critical public health tool, helping to protect both health care workers and the patients under their care. As the repeal of this regulation awaits consideration for approval by the Public Health and Health Planning Council (PHHPC), the Department will not commence any new enforcement actions. However, it should be noted that facilities should continue to implement their own internal policies regarding COVID-19 vaccination."

It comes after years of legal challenges and thousands of health care workers losing their jobs.

While the state will no longer enforce vaccinations, facilities can still choose to implement their own policies.