New York DMV issues warning about text message rebate scam
NEW YORK -- New York's Department of Motor Vehicles is warning drivers about a new phishing scam.
Scammers are sending text messages claiming to offer a $1,500 rebate due to high fuel prices.
If someone clicks on the link, they're taken to a website imitating the DMV where people are asked to submit their personal information.
The DMV says do no click the link and enter information.
