New York DMV issues warning about text message rebate scam

New York DMV warning about new text phishing scam

NEW YORK -- New York's Department of Motor Vehicles is warning drivers about a new phishing scam.

Scammers are sending text messages claiming to offer a $1,500 rebate due to high fuel prices.

If someone clicks on the link, they're taken to a website imitating the DMV where people are asked to submit their personal information.

The DMV says do no click the link and enter information.