New York DMV to shut down for 5 days in February for technology overhaul

The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles is going dark for five days in February. All offices will be closed, and all website transactions will be suspended.

It's part of a push to upgrade computer systems that date back six decades.

A streamlined platform is on the way

There are shiny new DMV offices in the Bronx and White Plains, but some of the technology they run on has been in use since 1968.

"Currently, what we're working with is very difficult to update, very difficult to modernize, so this is a complete overhaul," DMV Deputy Commissioner Lisa Koumjian said.

Koumjian said it will require a complete shutdown. Every DMV branch will close and all online services will be suspended, starting Feb. 13 at 2 p.m. Offices will then reopen on the morning of Feb. 18.

During those five days, technicians will take 30 million records scattered across a hodgepodge of DMV systems and consolidate everything onto one streamlined platform.

"Right now, certain departments might have to do eight or 10 steps, touching eight or 10 systems, just to complete one task," Koumjian said. "This will all be on one consolidated system."

Improvements the public will notice

Koumjian said it will improve efficiency, cut down on wait times, and allow the DMV to expand the number of transactions that can be done on it website.

"I am of the older generation, so there are a lot of people younger than me that would appreciate that," said Taryn Vanderberg of Mount Vernon. "As long as they give advance notice, five days doesn't seem like a lengthy time for them to be able to upgrade."

"Fingers crossed that this works," added Andre Morrison of Mount Vernon.

It's a $200 million project, so it better work. Planning has been underway for years.