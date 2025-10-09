New York Comic Con 2025 takes over Javits Center in NYC

"One Piece x Mercer Labs" exhibition opening in time for NY Comic Con

"One Piece x Mercer Labs" exhibition opening in time for NY Comic Con

"One Piece x Mercer Labs" exhibition opening in time for NY Comic Con

New York Comic Con returns Thursday to the Jacob Javits Convention Center on Manhattan's West Side, bringing with it four days of genre-infused fun.

Fans of sci-fi, fantasy, horror and more will bring their enthusiasm and, in many cases, costumes to the annual gathering, which runs through Sunday.

Some $90 tickets for Thursday were still available as of this morning, but Friday, Saturday and Sunday are already sold out.

Some panels at New York Comic Con will be livestreamed. Click here to see a complete list of them and for more information on when and how to watch.

New York Comic Con hours

New York Comic Con's show floor is open from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. On Sunday, the final night of the show, New York Comic Con's show floor will close at 5 p.m.

Artist's Alley will close at 8 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Panels, however, run a bit later.

Thursday: 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Friday 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Saturday 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Sunday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Click here to see a full list of exhibitors and artists, and click here for a complete list of panels.

New York Comic Con photo gallery

Take a look back at last year's New York Comic Con with this photo gallery.

Panels and FAQs about New York Comic Con

If you're looking for some answers to basic questions about New York Comic Con - what to wear, what you can and can't bring, and so on, click here. Special rules for cosplayers can be found here.

Here's a complete list of all the panels at New York Comic Con.