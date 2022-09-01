Watch CBS News
Health

New York City will start offering 2nd dose of monkeypox vaccine

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NYC to begin offering second dose vaccines for monkeypox
NYC to begin offering second dose vaccines for monkeypox 00:30

NEW YORK -- New York City will begin offering second doses of the monkeypox vaccine to people who received the first dose at least 10 weeks ago. 

People will be notified by text or email when they can make an appointment. 

The city will welcome walk-ins for first doses at city-run sites, although appointments are recommended. 

About 8,000 new appointments will be made available Friday at 4 p.m. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on September 1, 2022 / 6:43 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.