Cool weather in NYC area this weekend before 70s return. Get the First Alert Forecast.

A cool weekend is ahead for the New York City area before warmer weather returns.

Clouds will slowly start to filter in Friday evening into the overnight hours. A few showers are possible, especially north and west of the city. Lows will range from the mid 40s in the suburbs to around 50 degrees in the city.

Saturday forecast

CBS News New York

Looking ahead to the weekend, the offshore coastal storm that we have been tracking all week is expected to stay offshore. Even though a widespread rain event is no longer likely, areas along the immediate coastline may see a stray shower or two.

Otherwise, a mostly cloudy and cool Saturday can be expected, with highs in the upper 50s to near 60.

Sunday and beyond

CBS News New York

As the coastal low moves further out to sea on Sunday, sunshine will return, but so too will be the breezy conditions. Gusts will range between 25-35 mph, and with dry air in place, the chance of wildfire development will increase.

Despite the sunshine, high temperatures will remain on the cool side, only reaching the upper 50s to lower 60s.

CBS News New York

A warm-up is on the way next week, with temperatures in the 70s expected mid-week before a return to the 60s.

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