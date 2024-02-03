Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: CBS2's 2/3 Saturday evening forecast

First Alert Weather: Saturday morning update - 2/3/24
First Alert Weather: Saturday morning update - 2/3/24 03:39

We finally broke the streak! After 11 straight days of gloomy weather, the sun made a triumphant return today.

Although it was on the cool side, it would be hard pressed to find anyone who was unhappy with seeing the sun again, and now we begin a stretch of sun-filled days.

For tonight, winds will relax, and it will be clear and cold. Expect a low of 30 in the city, while the suburbs will dip into the 20s.

Sunday will feature lots of sunshine once again. It will be slightly milder, with highs in the mid 40s.

