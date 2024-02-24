First Alert Weather: CBS2's 2/25 Sunday morning forecast
The sun returned Saturday after being absent for the last several days, leaving us with clear skies.
Those clear skies will lead to temperatures plummeting into the teens and low 20s. The forecasted low of 23 in the city would be the coldest temp since January.
While actual temperatures will be cold enough, the windchill will make it feel more like the low and mid-teens.
For Sunday, abundant sunshine will make for a gorgeous looking day, but it will be chilly with a high right around 40.
