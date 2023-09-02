Watch CBS News
Local News

Fines begin for New York City businesses violating new trash rules

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NYC restaurants, grocery stores face new trash rules
NYC restaurants, grocery stores face new trash rules 02:29

NEW YORK -- Some restaurants across New York City are now getting fines for not putting trash in bins.

The new rule went into effect a month ago, but the city began handing out summonses Friday.

Department of Sanitation officials say at least 44 food-related businesses received fines for not using bins with secure lids for their trash.

A first offense will cost $50.

This is in an effort to reduce the city's rat population.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on September 1, 2023 / 9:43 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.