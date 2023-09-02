Fines begin for New York City businesses violating new trash rules
NEW YORK -- Some restaurants across New York City are now getting fines for not putting trash in bins.
The new rule went into effect a month ago, but the city began handing out summonses Friday.
Department of Sanitation officials say at least 44 food-related businesses received fines for not using bins with secure lids for their trash.
A first offense will cost $50.
This is in an effort to reduce the city's rat population.
