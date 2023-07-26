Mayor Eric Adams says New York City is winning the war on rats

New York City unveils new plan to get piles of trash off city streets

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams says New York City is seeing success in the war on rats.

In the last two months, there's been a 20% drop in calls to 311 to report rat activity.

Some areas saw a 45% drop in rat sightings.

The city says reducing the time trash is allowed to sit on curbs and more trash containers have helped reduce the number of rats.