Mayor Eric Adams says New York City is winning the war on rats

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

New York City unveils new plan to get piles of trash off city streets
New York City unveils new plan to get piles of trash off city streets 02:30

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams says New York City is seeing success in the war on rats.

In the last two months, there's been a 20% drop in calls to 311 to report rat activity.

Some areas saw a 45% drop in rat sightings.

The city says reducing the time trash is allowed to sit on curbs and more trash containers have helped reduce the number of rats.

First published on July 25, 2023 / 8:15 PM

