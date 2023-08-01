Bins not bags: New trash rule takes effect for NYC restaurants, grocery stores & more

NEW YORK -- It was a mixed bag Tuesday morning as New York City's newest trash law took effect.

CBS New York's Zinnia Maldonado and her crew drove around to see if businesses were following the new rules.

As part of the city's war on rats, food businesses now have to put their garbage into containers.

Restaurants, grocery stores, delis, bodegas and caterers must put all waste into a container with a secure lid. The rule does not apply to recyclables.

Waste has to be put on the curb one hour before closing or at least 8 p.m. Bins must also be placed out in a neat and orderly manner so there is a clear path for people to walk on the sidewalk.

The move is supposed to mean no more bags piled up on the sidewalk. Maldonado found some bins in Hell's Kitchen, but their lids weren't secure and they were surrounded by other trash bags.

The city says there will be a one-month grace period with virtual information sessions for business owners. Then, owners will face a $50 fine for a first offense, $100 for a second offense and $200 for a third.