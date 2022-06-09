New York City to lift school mask mandate for 2 to 4-year-olds starting Monday

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams says the mask mandate for 2 to 4-year-olds in schools and child care centers will be lifted starting next week.

The mayor said Thursday cases are steadily falling.

"Throughout the current wave, schools have remained the safest places for our children and beginning Monday, June 13, we will make masks optional for 2-4 year old children in all early childhood settings," Adams said in a statement. "We still strongly recommend that New Yorkers of all ages continue to wear masks indoors and we will continue to make masks available for any child or school staff member who wishes to continue wearing them."

Starting Monday, masks will now be optional for children in that age group.

Masks will be made available for any child or school staff member who wants to wear one.