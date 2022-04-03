New York City keeping mask mandate for kids 2-4 in schools, day care centers amid new COVID infection surge

New York City keeping school mask mandate in place for younger students

NEW YORK -- New York City is keeping in place a mask mandate for children ages 2 to 4 in schools and day care centers.

Mayor Eric Adams planned to end school mask mandates for the youngest age group on Monday, but the number of people testing positive for the Omicron subvariant BA.2 put it on the backburner.

While hospitalizations and deaths are down across the city, new COVID infections are on the rise, averaging about 400 more cases daily than last month, CBS2's Christina Fan reported Sunday.

"That's why we're recommending to wait a little bit longer before making masks optional for this age group. We're looking for the earliest opportunity to do this safely, and we can assure you, that day is coming for your children," New York City Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan said.

The city's decision was met with fierce opposition. Attorney Michael Chessa filed a lawsuit on behalf of parents who are concerned masking young children stunts their mental and social development.

"The parents involved in this lawsuit want the choice to do what's best for their children. They believe and they know that these masks have been damaging in many different ways for their kids," Chessa said.

Staten Island judge sided with the parents and struck down the mandate for young children, calling it "unconstitutional." But an appeals court ruled in favor of the city and issued a stay.

"It's time for preparation, not panic," Vasan said.

The surge of new infections is also impacting Broadway. Performances of "Macbeth" have been canceled through April 7 due to positive COVID tests within in the company. Mask and vaccine policies will remain in effect at Broadway theaters through at least April 30.

Health officials remain concerned about the recent surge and are recommending all New Yorkers wear face masks indoors.