New York City veterans, volunteers unite in service through The Mission Continues

NEW YORK -- Sunday marks 21 years since the September 11th terrorist attacks, but Saturday, veterans and volunteers across the country, including here in New York City, united in service.

They took part in The Mission Continues, a nonprofit that connects military members and veterans to community impact projects, empowering them to find growth and purpose.

Saturday, people of all ages picked up hammers and nails to build 30 mini-libraries to be delivered to underserved communities across all five boroughs.

We’re honoring 9/11 with service projects all around the country 💝 pic.twitter.com/WjaPPaYAxU — The Mission Continues (@missioncontinue) September 10, 2022

"We really want to capture the spirit of service and connectiveness and unity that we felt in those days after 9/11," said Mary Beth Bruggeman, a Marine Corps veteran and president of The Mission Continues.

"This allows me to give back from my service when I was actually out at the war zones and doing everything else with it, so it means a great deal to me," U.S. Army veteran Marcos Dominguez said.

The Mission Continues is a year-long campaign, also taking place in Houston, Chicago, Los Angeles and Washington, D.C.

For more information, visit missioncontinues.org.