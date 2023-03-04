Watch CBS News
New York City water supply will be adjusted ahead of repairs in Delaware Aqueduct

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NYC water supply will be adjusted ahead of major repairs
NYC water supply will be adjusted ahead of major repairs 00:30

NEW YORK -- Tap water in New York City may soon taste a little different.

The Department of Environmental Protection says beginning next week, it will be increasing the amount of water from the Croton Watershed, a group of 12 reservoirs in Westchester and Putnam counties.

Normally, the city's supply comes from reservoirs upstate via the Delaware Aqueduct, but it's being shut down in preparation of repairs.

The DEP says there are leaks along the 85-mile aqueduct.

First published on March 3, 2023 / 7:38 PM

