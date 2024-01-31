Watch CBS News
New York City sees huge spike in people seeking shelter, according to new report

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- New York City is seeing a huge spike in people seeking shelter, according to a new report.

For the first four months of the fiscal year, shelters saw 53% more people per day compared to the same time last year, according to the Preliminary Mayor's Management Report.

The city says migrants made up more than half of those seeking shelter in that time.

Also, the number of families with children seeking shelter rose 147%, many of them migrants, and there was a 185% increase in adult families.

As for those leaving the shelter system, 21% more families with children moved to permanent housing during the same period.

First published on January 31, 2024 / 6:12 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

