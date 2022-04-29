Watch CBS News

New York City Council approves changes to, delays new salary transparency law

NEW YORK -- The New York City Council approved changes and delayed the new salary transparency law Thursday.

Councilmembers voted to tweak the legislation requiring New York City employers to disclose the minimum and maximum salaries for all job postings.

Changes include adding wording about the law applying to hourly paid workers and to all employers with four or more employees.

Employers will also get a warning and 30 days to correct any violations before facing fines.

The new law was supposed to go into effect May 15, but it's now pushed back to Nov. 1.

