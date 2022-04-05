Salary transparency law faces questions at City Council hearing

NEW YORK - Just weeks before a new salary transparency law was set to take effect, it's being questioned by City Council members.

On Tuesday, a virtual hearing discussed pushing back and making changes to the law that requires New York City employers to disclose the minimum and maximum salaries for all job postings.

Advocates say salary transparency is crucial for economic equality for women and people of color.

Critics say amendments are needed like, like excluding job listings for remote workers and exempting businesses with fewer than 15 employees.

Some business leaders worry it could spark salary inflation, leaving small businesses unable to afford workers, adding they need more time to prepare.

"As you know, small business particularly lost a lot during the pandemic," said Kathryn Wylde, president of the Partnership for New York City. "The time to inform them just isn't there and to educate them on compliance."

"When you hide information, it doesn't help anyone, it doesn't move anything forward, it continues to perpetuate the problem," said entrepreneur Yolanda Johnson.

City Hall is still reviewing the proposed tweaks to the law.

The bill's implementation is already being overseen by the city's Human Rights Commission.