63% of NYC homeless students were chronically absent from school last year, new report says

A new report is detailing just how much homelessness in New York City is negatively impacting students.

The study from nonprofit Advocates for Children of New York takes a closer look at the more than 150,000 students who were homeless during the 2024-2025 year.

What the study shows

The new report that found that the 154,000 students in city schools last year who were identified as homeless had a difficult time making it to school.

"Sixty-three percent of students in shelter were chronically absent. Again, they missed 1 out of every 10 days of school," Advocates for Children's Jennifer Pringle said.

Missed classes translated into learning difficulties, the report found.

"Thirty-three percent of students who were homeless scored proficient in the English Language Arts exam for grades 3 through 8, 33%. That is well below the 60% of their permanently housed peers who scored proficiently," Pringle said.

Proximity placement being used to combat absenteeism

Christine Quinn runs the WIN shelter system.

"On average, a homeless child goes to two to three schools a year. The school they'll start in, the school where the shelter is, and then the school their permanent home is. That also creates absentees," Quinn said.

New York City officials say they're trying to decrease absenteeism by placing families near schools.

"DHS was able to increase the rate of families residing in the same borough as their youngest school-aged child to over 82% in the first four months of [fiscal year] 2026." said Nicholas Jacobelli, a spokesperson for the Department of Social Services.

Pringle pointed out, "There's only so much New York City Public Schools can do if Department of Homeless Services is placing 40% of families in a different borough from where their kids go to school. Those types of practices create significant challenges in terms of commutes and transportation."