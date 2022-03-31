New York City offering 2nd round of COVID booster shots to those 50 and older, immunocompromised

NEW YORK -- Starting Thursday, New York City is offering a second free COVID booster shot to those who qualify, including residents 50 and older and/or with compromised immune systems.

CDC officials said those who have been boosted are 21 times less likely to die from COVID compared to the unvaccinated during the Omicron surge, CBS2's John Dias reported.

Many will roll up their sleeves as the next round of shots rolls out. A second COVID booster is available at city-run vaccination sites as well as Ride Aid locations to those who qualify.

The CDC recommended an additional booster shot for certain groups, including immunocompromised individuals and people 50 and older who received an initial booster at least four months ago.

More than 89 percent of New Yorkers, statewide, have received at lease one COVID vaccine dose. A little more than 76 percent are fully vaccinated.

President Biden received his second booster shot on Wednesday, a day after the FDA approved it for those 50 and older. The president also announced the launch of a new website, COVID.gov, a resource for testing, vaccines and other COVID-related services.

The president urged Congress to approve billions of dollars in new COVID funding. He warned his administration may not be able to pay for booster shots in the fall without it.

"Without funding, we're not going to be able to sustain the testing capacity beyond the month of June," Mr. Biden said.

"There is an enormous amount of money out of the $2 trillion bill passed last year that hasn't gone out yet," said Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

According to the CDC, the seven-day average for new COVID hospitalizations nationwide is at its lowest level since the agency started keeping track.

In New York, hospitalizations and deaths are decreasing, but the city's health department said cases are on the rise, with the highest rate among 25 to 34-year-olds.

As a result, the city strongly recommends New Yorkers wear masks in public indoor places, even if fully vaccinated.

"Not a lot of places are requiring it anymore, so I think I'm fine without the mask," said Thomas Oroso of Hell's Kitchen.

"It that's what the science is and recommends, I err on the side of caution, although like most people I really dislike wearing a mask," said Paul Boddy.

New York City currently has a "low" COVID alert level. If that's upgraded to a "medium" alert, the city will consider bringing back certain COVID restrictions.