COVID vaccine and testing no longer free for some, leading to calls for alternative forms of funding

NEW YORK -- The Food and Drug Administration has authorized a second COVID-19 booster shot for people over 50.

But for anyone without insurance, the vaccine as well as testing could now cost you.

CBS2's Elijah Westbrook has details on what one doctor is saying about the importance of securing funding for these resources.

READ MORE: FDA and CDC clear second booster of COVID vaccine for ages 50 and over

COVID tests for uninsured Americans are no longer free in some places. That's because the federal program that reimburses clinics and hospitals for testing stopped accepting claims last week, according to the White House. It's a measure some feel can be problematic in the days ahead.

"People will just choose not to get tested, which is bad for public health," Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine said.

"If people aren't able to get test then everyone is just running around with COVID," added Sydney Kaplan of the Upper West Side.

The changes come as the new BA.2 variant makes up the majority of new COVID cases across the country. In the Northeast, the strain makes up at least 70 percent of those new cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

"The new variant subvariant, as it's called, is more transmissible than the original Omicron, but it does not appear to be more dangerous," said Dr. David Goldberg, an infectious disease specialist at New York Presbyterian Medical Group.

READ MORE: Fearing spring surge, doctors say those eligible should get second COVID booster sooner rather than later

Goldberg said it's being closely monitored and added that getting that second booster shot may one day be recommended for all ages.

"For most people, I think it's gonna make more sense to wait until the fall to get a booster," Goldberg said. "If you get a booster now, which is the month of April, there's a pretty good chance that the immunity to that will also start to decrease by the time you get to the fall."

That's when Goldberg says new variants tend to form due to the colder weather.

In the meantime, the federal government will consider whether the general population should become eligible. If that happens, the White House says it doesn't have the resources to cover the shots.

"If at some point it becomes recommended that the full population requires a fourth shot, we're going to need additional funding," said Kate Bedingfield, the White House's director of communications.

President Joe Biden is scheduled to address the nation Wednesday afternoon regarding new cases and a one-stop shop website that's expected to help Americans access the tools needed to fight COVID. The president also plans to urge Congress to act swiftly to secure funding for the country's COVID response.