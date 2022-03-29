Fearing spring surge, doctors say those eligible should get second COVID booster sooner rather than later

NEW YORK -- More than 34 million Americans are now eligible for a second COVID-19 booster shot.

Doctors are encouraging some of that population to get the shot now, fearing a spring surge could be around the corner, CBS2's Christina Fan reported Tuesday.

Older New Yorkers seem to be on the fence about a fourth COVID shot now available to people 50 years and older.

"I think it's too much," one man said.

"I just do what they say. I'm not sick, but I'm over 65," a woman added.

Cases in the U.S. have been steadily declining, but the Food and Drug Administration says there is evidence waning protection is leading to serious outcomes among this vulnerable group.

The agency authorized a second booster of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine for the age group as early as four months after their first booster. The question is, should everyone who is eligible rush to get it?

"I would recommend that in particular those over the age of 65 and those who have serious immuno-comprising conditions," said Dr. Edward Telzak of St. Barnabus Hospital.

Telzak, an infectious disease specialist, said he's worried a new Omicron subvariant known as BA.2 could lead to a spring surge. The variant has also caused a worrisome jump in infections in Europe and China, and now accounts for the majority of new cases in the U.S.

"This variant, BA.2, appears to be more transmissible than BA.1, which was more transmissible than Delta. At the same time, masks are going away, social distancing is going away," Telzak said.

So far, only Americans with compromised immune systems have been eligible to receive a fourth shot. The FDA says its decision was based on data from health authorities in Israel, showing no new safety concerns with a fourth dose.

This might not be end of booster talk. The FDA and Centers for Disease Control are scheduled to have a meeting next month to talk about fall boosters.

Moderna and Pfizer have said they are looking to produce new versions of the vaccine specific to variants.