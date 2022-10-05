Watch CBS News
Health

More than 30,000 monkeypox vaccine appointments in New York City go online Thursday

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NYC expands eligibility for 30,000 new monkeypox vaccine appointments
NYC expands eligibility for 30,000 new monkeypox vaccine appointments 00:36

NEW YORK -- More than 30,000 monkeypox vaccine appointments will be made available in New York City on Thursday as the city expands eligibility.

The health department says now people of any sexual orientation or gender identity who have multiple sex partners can get the shot. Anyone whose partner meets that criteria is also eligible.

Anyone who suspects they were exposed to monkeypox within the last two weeks can also get the vaccine.

Monkeypox in NYC: Identifying symptoms, prevention tips, how to get a vaccine and more

The new appointments will go online at 4 p.m. Thursday.

New cases in the city have dropped significantly since the height of the outbreak in July.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on October 5, 2022 / 7:58 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.