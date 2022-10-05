More than 30,000 monkeypox vaccine appointments in New York City go online Thursday

NEW YORK -- More than 30,000 monkeypox vaccine appointments will be made available in New York City on Thursday as the city expands eligibility.

The health department says now people of any sexual orientation or gender identity who have multiple sex partners can get the shot. Anyone whose partner meets that criteria is also eligible.

Anyone who suspects they were exposed to monkeypox within the last two weeks can also get the vaccine.

The new appointments will go online at 4 p.m. Thursday.

New cases in the city have dropped significantly since the height of the outbreak in July.