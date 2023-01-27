Time Out New York shares the city's best free museums
NEW YORK -- It's no secret that New York City has some of the best museums in the world, but did you know you can visit many of them for free?
Rossilynne Culgan, the Things To Do editor at Time Out New York, joined CBS2 to share the deals happening across the five boroughs.
The museums cover everything from art to history to movies.
To check out the full list, click here.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.