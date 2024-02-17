First Alert Weather: CBS2's 2/18 Sunday morning forecast

Waking up to snow Saturday morning was a huge contrast from the 60-degree temperatures felt last weekend, yet many people didn't seem to mind.

The quick-moving storm turned out to be an overachiever, dumping over a foot of snow in portions of the area.

Unlike what typically occurs during snowstorms in our neck of the woods, where the highest totals are found in our northern suburbs, this time central New Jersey was the jackpot region, as a heavy snow band parked itself there for a few hours. Here, snowfall rates reached 2-4 inches per hour at the height of the storm, which certainly contributed to the double-digit totals found there.

Outside of that heavy snow band, snow totals varied greatly. Even within the five boroughs, there was huge disparity between the totals, ranging from just 2 inches in Central Park to 10 inches in Tottenville, Staten Island.

The 2 inches observed in Central Park did help propel the city from being in the seventh spot for least snowy winter to number nine, but we are still running well below average for the season.

Now that the storm has departed, winds have picked up, and will remain elevated through Sunday, gusting between 25-45 mph at times. Windchills tonight will be bitter, feeling like the teens and single digits, while actual lows will be in the 20s and upper teens.

Skies will be much brighter on Sunday; however, those stiff winds will prevent it from feeling much warmer. Highs will reach the low 40s, with a few more clouds by late afternoon.

A stray flurry is possible across the far northern suburbs.