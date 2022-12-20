Watch CBS News
New York City Councilman Erik Bottcher's office, home vandalized with hate speech

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - New York City Councilman Erik Bottcher says vandals wrote hateful messages outside his office and home. 

The councilman says he has been targeted over his support for drag queen story hours at public libraries. 

"We're not going to be cowed, we're not going to be intimidated. I am more resolved than ever to stand up against this kind of hate and ignorance," Bottcher told CBS2. 

The NYPD said two women were arrested after somehow getting into Bottcher's building. 

Police said 44-year-old Erica Sanchez, from the Bronx, and 27-year-old Anna Morgan, of Queens, were charged with criminal trespassing. 

Mayor Eric Adams tweeted that the incident was "completely outrageous," adding "these cowardly bigots have no place here."

CBS New York Team
First published on December 20, 2022 / 7:17 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

