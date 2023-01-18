New York City Council hearing on illegal, unlicensed cannabis shops

NEW YORK -- The New York City Council will hold a hearing Wednesday on the illegal, unlicensed marijuana shops that have been sprouting up all over the city.

Council members from several committees will hear from the public, business owners and city officials about the impact of these illegal shops.

The hearing comes just weeks after the state's first licensed recreational cannabis shop opened its doors in the East Village.

It's set to get underway at 10 a.m.