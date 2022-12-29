New York's first recreational cannabis dispensary opens at 4:20 p.m. in East Village

New York's first recreational cannabis dispensary opens at 4:20 p.m. in East Villageget the free app
NEW YORK -- For the first time ever, legal recreational marijuana sales begin Thursday in New York City.
The state's first cannabis dispensary opens to adults over the age of 21 at 4:20 p.m. in the East Village.
Housing Works, the nonprofit behind the facility, is known for helping people who are experiencing homelessness and those living with HIV and AIDS. The organization has been working to secure a license and sell recreational marijuana for the last three years.
It may be the first to open but certainly not the last. The state says the new year will bring several new dispensaries. In fact, 36 adult retail licenses have been issued.
Looking ahead, cannabis delivery has also been approved, and the state expects to start issuing those licenses in the next month.
Anticipation building from organizers and supporters
Marijuana users and supporters have high hopes for the new business.
"It's something that's been part of our culture in our city for a long time, and now we get to use it responsibly and not be secretive about it," Housing Works Creative Director Elizabeth Coke told CBS2.
Critics have argued legalizing pot will bring an increase in crime and traffic accidents and a decrease in quality of life.
However, the nonprofit believes regulating marijuana will help control all the illegal spots that have opened.
"Currently, cannabis sales aren't paying taxes," Housing Works CEO Charles King said. "We'll be paying taxes to the city, the state and the federal government."
Hearing from Housing Works
