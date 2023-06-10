Watch CBS News
Hundreds of asylum seekers across New York City enroll in English-as-a-second-language classes

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- More than 500 asylum seekers have enrolled in classes to learn how to speak English.

The classes are being held at five humanitarian emergency response and relief centers across New York City.

They're meant to improve communication skills when applying for jobs and help protect them from predatory employers.

"They told me that many of the employers that were attempting to hire them were offering below minimum wage payment. That is just unacceptable. These programs will not only allow asylum seekers to learn English to support their children but also to support themselves, to combat some of this bad behavior by these bad actors," Immigration Affairs Commissioner Manny Castro said.

The classes are held several times a week at the Watson, Wolcott, Wingate and Stewart hotels and the Holiday Inn.

