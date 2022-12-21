New York Blood Center asks for donations, with region's supply running low
NEW YORK -- The New York Blood Center is calling for more donations, warning the region's blood supply currently stands at a one-to-three day level.
We spoke with the center's Senior Vice President of Corporate Communications about why the supply is so low.
She told us how people can donate, what first-time donors should expect, and a special gift for anyone who donates before January 4.
CLICK HERE and watch her full interview above for more information.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.