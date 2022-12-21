Watch CBS News
New York Blood Center asks for donations, with region's supply running low

By CBS New York Team

NEW YORK -- The New York Blood Center is calling for more donations, warning the region's blood supply currently stands at a one-to-three day level. 

We spoke with the center's Senior Vice President of Corporate Communications about why the supply is so low.

She told us how people can donate, what first-time donors should expect, and a special gift for anyone who donates before January 4. 

CLICK HERE and watch her full interview above for more information. 

